Air Force downs six Shahed drones over Khmelnytskyi Oblast at night

The Air Force destroyed all six kamikaze drones used by the Russians to attack Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 20-21 June.

Source: Air Force

Quote: "On the night of 20-21 June, the enemy attacked from the north with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

All the kamikaze drones were destroyed by the Air Force in Khmelnytskyi Oblast."

Details: In addition, the Air Force has reported that over the past day, 20 June, the Ukrainian Defence Forces downed four Russian reconnaissance drones of various types.

The Air Force has conducted dozens of airattacks, striking at the positions, equipment and rear of Russian occupation forces, including with aircraft provided by Western partners.

