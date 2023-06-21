Russians bombard Kherson Oblast 72 times during the past day: 2 killed, 8 wounded

The Russian military bombarded Kherson Oblast 72 times during the day of 20 June, killing two people and injuring eight more.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy carried out 72 attacks, launching 345 projectiles from mortars, artillery, anti-tank missiles, UAVs, Grad MLRSs and aircraft.

The enemy launched 15 projectiles at the city of Kherson.

The Russian military targeted the residential area of the settlements of the oblast, a service station and the buildings of two educational institutions in the city of Kherson.

Due to the Russian aggression, two people have died, and eight more have been injured."

