Russian invaders report damage to railway in Crimea

The occupation authorities of Crimea have reported damage to the railway line near Feodosia.

Source: Russian-appointed "head" of occupied Crimea Sergey Aksyonov on Telegram, his adviser Oleg Kryuchkov on Telegram

Details: Aksyonov assures that train traffic will be restored within two hours. According to him, there are no injuries. Specialised services are working at the scene. His advisor said that two morning trains were cancelled due to the damage to the track.

