Russia has attacked Defence Intelligence building in Kyiv twice, last time in May

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 21 June 2023, 10:50
Kyrylo Budanov, Photo: reuters

Russia has attacked the building of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine in Kyiv in March 2022 and on 29 May this year, but it was not destroyed, as Vladimir Putin claimed.

Source: The Economist

Quote: "The officers recall ‘terror’ as missiles landed, windows popped and ramshackle buildings crumbled at the edges. The men, waiting in a reception area for a meeting with their boss, fell to the floor. Moments later a door beside them opened, and Major-General Kyrylo Budanov stepped out.

‘Everything is fine,’ one recalls him grunting, before he ordered them to get back to work. ‘He dusted himself off, put his cap on and went outside to inspect the damage’."

Details: The second attempt was on 29 May. The Economist reports that ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones targeted his office on Rybalskyi (Fisherman's) Island.

Quote from the Economist: "They narrowly missed that and an adjacent road bridge, although drones scraped another building.

A day later Vladimir Putin bragged about a ‘precision’ attack destroying the complex. Pro-Kremlin media reported that General Budanov had been evacuated to Germany and put into a coma. 

The Economist can confirm that neither claim is true."

