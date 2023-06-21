All Sections
Ukrainian forces gain significant ground on Tavriia front – Commander of Tavriia Group of Forces

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 21 June 2023, 17:28
The Ukrainian troops have been advancing on the Tavriia front, driving Russian forces from their positions.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces

Quote: "Our army has been systematically driving the enemy out of their positions on the Tavriia front and advancing. The progress of the [Ukrainian] Defence Forces is noticeable. Units of [Ukraine’s] Rocket Forces and Artillery carried out 1,119 firing missions over the past 24 hours.

The enemy's losses have amounted to almost three companies [with military personnel either] killed or wounded over the past 24 hours [three companies traditionally consist of roughly 300 soldiers – ed.].

Sixty-eight pieces of enemy military equipment were either destroyed or damaged."

Details: Tarnavskyi listed Russian losses over the course of 24 hours: six tanks, 13 infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured combat vehicles, an MTLB multi-purpose fully amphibious auxiliary armoured tracked vehicle, three Supercam UAVs, an Orlan-10 UAV, five 2S19 Msta-S howitzers, four 2A65 Msta-B howitzers, two Strela anti-aircraft missile systems, five 2S5 Giatsint self-propelled artillery systems, two 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, a 2S7 Pion self-propelled artillery system, BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, and a Zoopark counter-battery radar system.

Three Russian ammunition storage points were also destroyed.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that one of the reasons for the slowdown in the Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive was the large area mined by the Russian invaders.

