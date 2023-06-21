All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Neutral Switzerland finds out how its armoured vehicles ended up in Ukraine

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 20:19

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs of Switzerland (SECO) established that Eagle I armoured vehicles ended up in Ukraine due to the actions of a German company, which handed them over to Ukraine without the approval of the Swiss authorities.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the Federal Council of Switzerland

Details: At the end of March 2023, several media outlets reported that an Eagle I armoured vehicle manufactured by the Swiss company General Dynamics European Land Systems, Mowag, was spotted in Ukrainian frontline cities. The Swiss authorities launched an investigation.

Advertisement:

It turned out that in the 1990s, 36 Eagle I vehicles were exported from Switzerland to Denmark, and in 2013, Denmark with the agreement of Switzerland, handed 27 of these vehicles over to a private German company.

"This company made a commitment in a declaration about non-export not to hand 27 Eagle I vehicles to their parties abroad without the written agreement of Switzerland," the Swiss authorities noted.

Yet 11 such armoured vehicles have been re-exported to Ukraine with the approval of German export control bodies. It happened because the new head of the company decided that the declaration about non-re-export does not concern this equipment as protective cases and armoured windows have been removed from it.

"Since the declaration about non-export was violated not by the German government but by a former head of a private company, he is responsible for the consequences of this act," SECO concluded.

In connection with this, a German company, the name of which has not been disclosed, will no longer be permitted to export military equipment from Switzerland "due to a high risk of sending this equipment to an unwanted end recipient".

Switzerland’s neutrality does not allow supplying armament directly to the combat action areas. This rule is valid even if a country buys weapons from Switzerland: buyers must sign the so-called non-export declaration. Earlier, the upper chamber of the Swiss Parliament adopted the amendment that will allow the re-export of weapons to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: