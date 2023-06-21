Neutral Switzerland finds out how its armoured vehicles ended up in Ukraine

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs of Switzerland (SECO) established that Eagle I armoured vehicles ended up in Ukraine due to the actions of a German company, which handed them over to Ukraine without the approval of the Swiss authorities.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the Federal Council of Switzerland

Details: At the end of March 2023, several media outlets reported that an Eagle I armoured vehicle manufactured by the Swiss company General Dynamics European Land Systems, Mowag, was spotted in Ukrainian frontline cities. The Swiss authorities launched an investigation.

Advertisement:

It turned out that in the 1990s, 36 Eagle I vehicles were exported from Switzerland to Denmark, and in 2013, Denmark with the agreement of Switzerland, handed 27 of these vehicles over to a private German company.

"This company made a commitment in a declaration about non-export not to hand 27 Eagle I vehicles to their parties abroad without the written agreement of Switzerland," the Swiss authorities noted.

Yet 11 such armoured vehicles have been re-exported to Ukraine with the approval of German export control bodies. It happened because the new head of the company decided that the declaration about non-re-export does not concern this equipment as protective cases and armoured windows have been removed from it.

"Since the declaration about non-export was violated not by the German government but by a former head of a private company, he is responsible for the consequences of this act," SECO concluded.

In connection with this, a German company, the name of which has not been disclosed, will no longer be permitted to export military equipment from Switzerland "due to a high risk of sending this equipment to an unwanted end recipient".

Switzerland’s neutrality does not allow supplying armament directly to the combat action areas. This rule is valid even if a country buys weapons from Switzerland: buyers must sign the so-called non-export declaration. Earlier, the upper chamber of the Swiss Parliament adopted the amendment that will allow the re-export of weapons to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!