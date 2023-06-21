Two explosions rang out in occupied Sevastopol, Russians claimed to use rocket launchers
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 21:07
At least two explosions rang out in Russian-occupied Sevastopol.
Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty); Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol"
Details: Local Telegram channels reported that after the explosion in the Peremohy Park area, a large object fell into the water, causing a fountain of splashes to rise.
Later, Razvozhayev stated that the cause of the explosions was "the Black Sea Higher Naval Institute of Nakhimov conducting training exercises of anti-submarine and sabotage support with the use of rocket launchers."
