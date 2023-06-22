All Sections
Nuclear safety situation at ZNPP extremely fragile – IAEA

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 June 2023, 00:52
ZNPP, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), after visiting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), has called the situation at the ZNPP  "extremely fragile".

Source: Grossi’s statement 

Quote: "The nuclear safety and security situation at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is extremely fragile.

The loss of the Kakhovka reservoir was a catastrophe for the region as a whole and has also added to the severe difficulties for this major nuclear power plant. 

Now more than ever, all sides must fully adhere to the IAEA’s basic principles designed to prevent a nuclear accident.  

We will intensify our efforts to help ensure nuclear safety and security, while also providing assistance to the affected region in other ways."

Details: The statement noted that the IAEA is aware of reports that Russian soldiers planted mines near the cooling reservoir.

And although no mines were discovered during Grossi's visit, including near the cooling reservoir, the IAEA is aware of the previous placement of mines around the perimeter of the plant and inside it.

"Our assessment… was that while the presence of any explosive device is not in line with safety standards, the main safety functions of the facility would not be significantly affected. We are following the issue with great attention," Grossi said.

The IAEA also reported that during the past two weeks, the ZNPP received the cooling water it needed from reserves stored in the nearby Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant discharge channel.

In addition, according to the statement, the ZNPP plans to restore pumping water, which is still available despite the significant loss of water in the Kakhovka reservoir caused by the dam destruction.

The IAEA added that among the potential dangers facing the plant is that the nuclear power plant remains dependent on the only currently operational 750 kilovolt (kV) transmission line, which supplies external electricity needed for reactor cooling and other critical nuclear safety functions.

Before the beginning of the full-scale war in 2022, four such lines functioned in Ukraine.

