All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK investigates possible cooperation of its scientists with Iran for kamikaze drones production – FT

European PravdaThursday, 22 June 2023, 01:45

The UK government is investigating whether scientists at British universities have helped the Iranian regime develop technology that could be used to improve its kamikaze drone programme.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Financial Times

Details: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said while speaking in parliament on Wednesday, 21 June, that "we take all allegations of breaches of export controls seriously".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We will not accept collaborations which compromise our national security," he added.

The investigation, led by the UK Department of Trade and Industry, will examine whether scientists at several British universities actually collaborated with Iranian counterparts on research related to Tehran's drone programme.

The investigation was caused by an article in The Jewish Chronicle in early June, which focused on cooperation between scientists from the UK and Iran.

The report claimed that researchers from several British universities, including Imperial College London and Cranfield University, which has a partnership with the UK Ministry of Defence, were working with Iranian scientists on research that could increase drones’ altitude, speed and range.

Among other things, joint publications by British and Iranian scientists were published in 2019 and 2021, investigating the effect of various types of engines on drone performance and various control systems being developed for aircraft engines.

The UK prohibits the export of military and dual-use technology to Iran and has imposed sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities that supply Russia with kamikaze drones.

Background: At the beginning of June, James Cleverly, the UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, accused Iran of supplying Russia with ammunition used to wage war against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: