Russia loses 650 soldiers, helicopter and 7 tanks in one day
Thursday, 22 June 2023, 08:45
Ukrainian defenders have killed around 650 Russian invaders, and destroyed 21 artillery systems, 12 armoured combat vehicles, 7 tanks and a helicopter over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 22 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 222,650 (+650) military personnel
- 4,013 (+7) tanks
- 7,783 (+12) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,941 (+21) artillery systems
- 617 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 376 (+1) air defence systems
- 314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 307 (+1) helicopters
- 3,438 (+10) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,214 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,678 (+11) vehicles and tankers
- 539 (+0) special vehicles
The information is being confirmed.
