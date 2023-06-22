Russia loses 650 soldiers, helicopter and 7 tanks in one day

Ukrainian defenders have killed around 650 Russian invaders, and destroyed 21 artillery systems, 12 armoured combat vehicles, 7 tanks and a helicopter over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 22 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 222,650 (+650) military personnel

4,013 (+7) tanks

7,783 (+12) armoured combat vehicles

3,941 (+21) artillery systems

617 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

376 (+1) air defence systems

314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

307 (+1) helicopters

3,438 (+10) operational-tactical UAVs

1,214 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,678 (+11) vehicles and tankers

539 (+0) special vehicles

The information is being confirmed.

