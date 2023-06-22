Russia attacks Ukraine with Kh-22 and Kinzhal missiles and Shahed UAVs on early 22 June

The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the air on the night of 22 June using Kh-22 air-to-surface missiles, Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles and Shahed-136/131 attack drones, with three UAVs shot down and the missiles not reaching their targets.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Air Force

Details: The Russian forces fired three Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 strategic bombers from the Sea of Azov and three Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missiles from MiG-31K jet interceptors.

Advertisement:

Four Iranian-made Shahed UAVs were also deployed. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 3 Russian drones.

Quote: "Fortunately, the enemy missiles did not reach their targets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. However, the invaders continue to wage terror against the Ukrainian people by attacking Ukraine's critical infrastructure."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!