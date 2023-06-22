All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with Kh-22 and Kinzhal missiles and Shahed UAVs on early 22 June

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 22 June 2023, 10:40
PHOTO BY THE UKRAINIAN AIR FORCE

The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the air on the night of 22 June using  Kh-22 air-to-surface missiles, Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles and Shahed-136/131 attack drones, with three UAVs shot down and the missiles not reaching their targets.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Air Force

Details: The Russian forces fired three Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 strategic bombers from the Sea of Azov and three Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missiles from MiG-31K jet interceptors.

Four Iranian-made Shahed UAVs were also deployed. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 3 Russian drones.

Quote: "Fortunately, the enemy missiles did not reach their targets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. However, the invaders continue to wage terror against the Ukrainian people by attacking Ukraine's critical infrastructure."

