Wanted former head of Ukraine's State Property Fund registers company in Spain

Dmytro Sennychenko, the former head of the State Property Fund and also a fugitive and a defendant in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) case on misappropriation of 500 million hryvnias of state funds (approximately US$13.5 million), has registered a company in Valencia, Spain.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda investigation article

Details: According to the Spanish registry, in December 2022, a man named Dmytro Sennychenko became the sole director of the newly established Spanish company NEWFORM LAB.

The company is registered at an address in a residential complex on the outskirts of Valencia.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainska Pravda film crew has failed to locate Sennychenko at the company's registration address, but the call was answered in Ukrainian and a person assured that Sennychenko was not there and had never been there.

The apartment, in which the company is registered, does not belong to Sennychenko or his wife, but, according to the statement, it has been owned by a Spanish citizen since 2006.

In March 2023, the NABU announced the exposure of a criminal organisation headed by Sennychenko, the former head of the State Property Fund, which seized more than 500 million hryvnias [approximately US$13.5 million] of state-owned enterprises' funds in 2019-2021.

Background:

The NABU announced the exposure of a criminal organisation headed by Sennychenko, which in 2019-2021 seized more than 500 million hryvnias [approximately US$13.5 million] of funds from Odesa Port Plant JSC and United Mining and Chemical Company JSC.

The NABU believes that Dmytro Sennychenko refused multimillion-dollar bribes several times to create an image of a "fighter against corruption". In fact, he was eliminating his competitors this way.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!