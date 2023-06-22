All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Special operations forces soldiers rescue wounded infantry near Bakhmut

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 22 June 2023, 13:10
Special operations forces soldiers rescue wounded infantry near Bakhmut
screenshot

Special Operations Forces soldiers have rescued their wounded comrades-in-arms on the Bakhmut front.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces; Oleksandr Kindratenko, the spokesperson for the Special Operations Forces, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from the Special Operations Forces: "While performing a combat mission, a group of a Special Operations Forces unit came into contact with the enemy. Soldiers of an infantry unit of the Defence Forces were also in the same area at the time. During the battle, several infantrymen were wounded.

Advertisement:

The Special Operations Force soldiers provided first aid to the wounded and evacuated them to a safe area."

Details: As Kindratenko has clarified to Ukrainska Pravda, these events took place on the Bakhmut front.

The video shared by the Special Forces shows a group of their soldiers going on a combat mission.

There is footage of the soldiers inspecting abandoned Russian positions and opening fire on the Russians.

In the video, the soldiers come across wounded infantrymen who were promptly evacuated from the place of combat operations.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: