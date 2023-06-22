Special operations forces soldiers rescue wounded infantry near Bakhmut

Special Operations Forces soldiers have rescued their wounded comrades-in-arms on the Bakhmut front.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces; Oleksandr Kindratenko, the spokesperson for the Special Operations Forces, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from the Special Operations Forces: "While performing a combat mission, a group of a Special Operations Forces unit came into contact with the enemy. Soldiers of an infantry unit of the Defence Forces were also in the same area at the time. During the battle, several infantrymen were wounded.

Advertisement:

The Special Operations Force soldiers provided first aid to the wounded and evacuated them to a safe area."

Details: As Kindratenko has clarified to Ukrainska Pravda, these events took place on the Bakhmut front.

The video shared by the Special Forces shows a group of their soldiers going on a combat mission.

There is footage of the soldiers inspecting abandoned Russian positions and opening fire on the Russians.

In the video, the soldiers come across wounded infantrymen who were promptly evacuated from the place of combat operations.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!