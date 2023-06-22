Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

On the afternoon of 22 June, a Russian Mi-24 helicopter had made a "hard landing" in Belarus.

Source: Belarusian Defence Ministry; Motolko Help project

Details: The Ministry of Defence of Belarus has reported that at around 13:30, the helicopter made a "hard landing" in Baranavičy district.

According to the ministry, the crew members were injured, there was no damage or casualties on the ground. The causes of the incident are under investigation.

The Motolko help project has claimed that a Russian Air Force helicopter went down. According to preliminary information, it happened near the M1 motorway between Ivacévičy and Baranavičy.

However, the official report of the Ministry of Defence does not specify whose helicopter crashed.

