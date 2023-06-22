All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 22 June 2023, 15:19
Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus
PHOTO: MOTOLKO HELP

On the afternoon of 22 June, a Russian Mi-24 helicopter had made a "hard landing" in Belarus.

Source: Belarusian Defence Ministry; Motolko Help project

Details: The Ministry of Defence of Belarus has reported that at around 13:30, the helicopter made a "hard landing" in Baranavičy district.

According to the ministry, the crew members were injured, there was no damage or casualties on the ground. The causes of the incident are under investigation.

Advertisement:

The Motolko help project has claimed that a Russian Air Force helicopter went down. According to preliminary information, it happened near the M1 motorway between Ivacévičy and Baranavičy.

However, the official report of the Ministry of Defence does not specify whose helicopter crashed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Zelenskyy: We should finally legalise cannabis-based medicine
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
All News
Advertisement: