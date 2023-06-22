All Sections
Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 22 June 2023, 16:34
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces will be carried out in the same way as in autumn, when it seemed that the process had slowed down and then the Armed Forces began to advance rapidly.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with BBC  

Quote: "We assess the counteroffensive positively. It is not easy, because there are certain difficulties. First of all, all our land is mined, even where we have liberated our territory – almost 200,000 square kilometres of our land is mined. Therefore, counteroffensive actions are not easy.

We would like to make bigger steps, they are a little bit smaller, but you know that the one who fights will win, and the one who knocks on the door will have it opened.

So, in any case, we are confident in the success of our counterattacks.

In the autumn, we had counteroffensive actions and it seemed like a slow process. But at some point, everyone saw that we were making rapid progress. The same will happen here.

We are motivated. The Russian military is threatened by their leadership. They know that if they retreat, they will simply be killed."

Details: Zelenskyy has said that Russia is causing terrible tragedies in Ukraine every day: "I am not sure that they can resist us. But the fact that they are ready to provoke some disasters and great suffering, to bring their steps to natural disasters, to large-scale disasters, is absolutely clear."

Zelenskyy has also added that the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant flooded 4,000 homes: "Someone says that they wanted to prevent our counteroffensive in this way. Well, I will tell you frankly, you should not believe such information. Russia does this every day. It blows up our infrastructure every day, hits us with missiles and so on."

