Ukrainian forces strike 23 Russian artillery units and 2 communication centres – General Staff report

During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out attacks on 23 artillery units of the Russians in combat positions, as well as two electronic warfare and two communication centres of the invaders.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 22 June

Details: In addition, a command point, two clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment, two ammunition storage depots and one fuel and lubricant depot were hit.

In the last 24 hours, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted seven strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and four attacks on their anti-aircraft missile systems.

The Russian invaders continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, and heavy battles continue. During the day, over 20 combat clashes were recorded.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation is without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians inflicted airstrikes in the areas of Ohirtseve and Pletenivka in Kharkiv Oblast. They carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Novovasylivka, Stepne, Vorozhba, Kindrativka, Andriivka, Pysarivka, Nova Sich and Slavhorod in Sumy Oblast, as well as Udy, Veterynarne, Hraniv, Kozacha Lopan, Pletenivka, Tykhe, Varvarivka, Budarky, Chuhunivka and Ambarne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russian units carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Synkivka and inflicted an airstrike in the area of Kyslivka, Kharkiv Oblast. Odradne, Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Russian invaders launched airstrikes in the areas of Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and Ivanivka, Torske, Bilohorivka, Dibrova and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast were subjected to artillery shelling.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians launched airstrikes in the areas of Bohdanivka, Bila Hora and Pivnichne, Donetsk Oblast. Areas of the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, Pivdenne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast suffered from artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Sieverny and Avdiivka. The Russians inflicted airstrikes in the areas of Avdiivka and Nevelske. Artillery shelling was also recorded in the settlements of Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Karlivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Russians carried out offensive operations in the area around Marinka and Pobeda, Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. They also conducted an airstrike in the area of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, artillery shelling was carried out in the area of the settlements of Maksymilianivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka ta Pobieda, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians launched airstrikes near Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka and Blahodatne. They fired at the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka and Blahodatne, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continue to conduct defensive actions, focusing their main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops. They tried to restore the lost position in the area of Makarivka in Donetsk Oblast. In addition, invading forces inflicted airstrikes in the areas of Storozheve and Makarivka. Artillery shelling was recorded in the settlements of Novoocheretuvate, Makarivka, Storozheve, Zelene Pole and Temyrivka in Donetsk Oblast; Levadne, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Stepove and Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Dudchany, Ivanivka, Sadove, Molodizhne, Bilozerka, Antonivka, Kherson and Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast.

