Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction

Kharkiv needs EUR €9.5 billion to restore houses, infrastructure and utilities destroyed by the Russians.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, reports Ukrinform

Quote: "To rebuild our city, to rebuild the city's infrastructure, residential buildings, hospitals, kindergartens, schools, we need EUR €9.5 billion. This is a formidable challenge that no city in Ukraine is able to cope with alone," Terekhov said.

He added that now 150,000 citizens of Kharkiv remain without housing, and half of the schools and kindergartens are destroyed. 56 hospitals have also been damaged.

According to the mayor, thanks to the decentralisation reform, despite the war, Kharkiv rebuilt 200 residential buildings that were completely destroyed last year, all at its own expense, with the support of the Cabinet of Ministers and the President's Office. Now another 50 houses are being built.

"But without the support of our international partners, without the support of international financial institutions, this is extremely difficult to do," Terekhov concluded.

Previously: The Restoration Agency announced the beginning of the reconstruction of destroyed housing: the first tenders for the restoration of residential infrastructure in Bucha, Makarov, Vyshhorod and administrative buildings in Borodyanka were announced on the Prozorro public procurement system.

