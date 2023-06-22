All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 22 June 2023, 20:40

Kharkiv needs EUR €9.5 billion to restore houses, infrastructure and utilities destroyed by the Russians.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, reports Ukrinform

Quote: "To rebuild our city, to rebuild the city's infrastructure, residential buildings, hospitals, kindergartens, schools, we need EUR €9.5 billion. This is a formidable challenge that no city in Ukraine is able to cope with alone," Terekhov said.

Advertisement:

He added that now 150,000 citizens of Kharkiv remain without housing, and half of the schools and kindergartens are destroyed. 56 hospitals have also been damaged.

According to the mayor, thanks to the decentralisation reform, despite the war, Kharkiv rebuilt 200 residential buildings that were completely destroyed last year, all at its own expense, with the support of the Cabinet of Ministers and the President's Office. Now another 50 houses are being built.

"But without the support of our international partners, without the support of international financial institutions, this is extremely difficult to do," Terekhov concluded.

Previously: The Restoration Agency announced the beginning of the reconstruction of destroyed housing: the first tenders for the restoration of residential infrastructure in Bucha, Makarov, Vyshhorod and administrative buildings in Borodyanka were announced on the Prozorro public procurement system.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: