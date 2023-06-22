All Sections
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 22 June 2023, 23:20
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised new steps regarding the spiritual independence of Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I also held a meeting regarding the spiritual independence of Ukraine; we continue the relevant work, and we will take new steps."

Details: According to the president, it is obvious that there cannot be truly spiritual ties with the terrorist state and those who justify murder, the murder of Ukrainians and cover up evil. Every day and every night of Russian terror proves it.

"And we will reach the moment when all dependencies on Russia, which someone somewhere is trying to manipulate, will be destroyed," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law 2309-IX on the ban on the import and distribution of Russian books a year after it was adopted by the parliament.

