All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians bombard border areas of Sumy Oblast, over 200 strikes recorded

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 25 June 2023, 01:08
Russians bombard border areas of Sumy Oblast, over 200 strikes recorded
Bombardment, stock photo by Getty Images

The Russians carried out 24 attacks on border hromadas over the past day, with 204 strikes recorded. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The Bilopillia, Miropillia, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Svessa, Esman, Druzhkivka, Znob-Novhorodske and Velyka Pysarivka hromadas were shelled.

Advertisement:

Attacks (17 strikes) were recorded in the Velyka Pysarivka hromada. There, the Russians carried out mortar attacks (13 strikes). As a result of one of the attacks, five private residential buildings, two business premises, and a local power station transformer have been damaged.

There were also attacks from an AGS-17 automatic grenade launcher (20 strikes). A private house, garage, outbuilding, cellar, hayloft, and summer kitchen have been damaged as a result of the attacks.

The Russians also fired at the Bilopillia hromada from mortars (12 strikes). Four residential buildings have been damaged as a result of one of the attacks.

Mortar attacks (12 strikes) were recorded in the Miropillia hromada.

The Russians carried out mortar attacks in the Yunakivka hromada (13 strikes).

Krasnopillia hromada: there was artillery shelling (four strikes) and mortar attacks (17 strikes).

Mortar attacks (four strikes) were carried out in the Esman hromada.

The Russians dropped 73 explosives on the territory of the Svessa hromada.

There was a mortar attack on the Znob-Novhorodske hromada (six strikes).

Mortar attacks (four strikes) and attacks from multiple-launch missile systems (eight strikes) were carried out in Druzhkivka hromada.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: