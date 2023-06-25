All Sections
Russians bombard border areas of Sumy Oblast, over 200 strikes recorded

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 25 June 2023, 01:08
Russians bombard border areas of Sumy Oblast, over 200 strikes recorded
Bombardment, stock photo by Getty Images

The Russians carried out 24 attacks on border hromadas over the past day, with 204 strikes recorded. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The Bilopillia, Miropillia, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Svessa, Esman, Druzhkivka, Znob-Novhorodske and Velyka Pysarivka hromadas were shelled.

Attacks (17 strikes) were recorded in the Velyka Pysarivka hromada. There, the Russians carried out mortar attacks (13 strikes). As a result of one of the attacks, five private residential buildings, two business premises, and a local power station transformer have been damaged.

There were also attacks from an AGS-17 automatic grenade launcher (20 strikes). A private house, garage, outbuilding, cellar, hayloft, and summer kitchen have been damaged as a result of the attacks.

The Russians also fired at the Bilopillia hromada from mortars (12 strikes). Four residential buildings have been damaged as a result of one of the attacks.

Mortar attacks (12 strikes) were recorded in the Miropillia hromada.

The Russians carried out mortar attacks in the Yunakivka hromada (13 strikes).

Krasnopillia hromada: there was artillery shelling (four strikes) and mortar attacks (17 strikes).

Mortar attacks (four strikes) were carried out in the Esman hromada.

The Russians dropped 73 explosives on the territory of the Svessa hromada.

There was a mortar attack on the Znob-Novhorodske hromada (six strikes).

Mortar attacks (four strikes) and attacks from multiple-launch missile systems (eight strikes) were carried out in Druzhkivka hromada.

