Russians strike Nikopol, civilian injured

The Russians have wounded a man, attacked other settlements, and damaged houses, a gas pipeline and a power line in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Another night of war... Another night that was not without its victims.

Advertisement:

A 47-year-old man has been injured as a result of an enemy attack in Nikopol. He has a mine-blast injury. Multiple shrapnel wounds.

Three private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged in the city."

Details: In addition, the Russians also fired with heavy artillery at the Marhanets hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Nikopol region. The aftermath of the attack is being assessed.

In addition, the Russian forces fired 20 rounds of ammunition in the Synelnykove district, in particular in the Velykomykhailivka hromada.

A power line was damaged as a result of the bombardment. Some settlements have been left without power.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!