Berlin suggests that Prigozhin stopped rebellion due to a lack of support – Spiegel

The German government assumes that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), stopped the march to Moscow because he hoped for greater support for his rebellion in Russia.

Details: According to the news outlet, on Saturday evening, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence of Germany informed the heads of the Bundestag committees on foreign affairs and defence about the current development of events.

During the oral briefing, Tjorven Bellmann, the Political Director of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Zimtje Möller, the Parliamentary State Secretary for Defence, expressed their suspicion that Wagner Group leader Prigozhin did not receive the support from the Russian state forces he was counting on during the coup attempt, so he stopped his campaign to Moscow.

The representatives of the government could not provide information about the content of the agreement between the Kremlin and Prigozhin, as well as about the whereabouts of Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov during the telephone conversation.

According to the news outlet, the foreign affairs and defence committees are to meet for a special meeting at the beginning of the week and discuss this topic.

Annalena Baerbok, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, postponed her planned visit to South Africa for one day against the background of the Russian rebellion. Baerbok held consultations with her G7 counterparts on Saturday, while German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius exchanged views with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also discussed the coup in Russia late Saturday night.

The four heads of state and government compared their information on events in the Russian Federation and exchanged assessments of how they see the situation and what further development of events they expect.

