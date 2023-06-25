All Sections
Russians drop chemical munitions on Ukraine's Armed Forces, but wind blows toward Russian occupiers

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 June 2023, 15:56
VALERII SHERSHEN. PHOTO BY ARMY INFORM

Valerii Shershen, spokesperson for the Joint Press Centre for the Tavriia front Defence Forces, has said that the Russian invaders dropped chemical ammunition on one of the positions of the Ukraine’s Armed Forces, but the wind was blowing toward the Russians.

Source: Shershen during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We recorded the fact of dropping a prohibited chemical munition with an aerosol-suffocating effect on one of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The wind was [blowing] toward the enemy."

Details: Shershen did not provide any additional information. He also did not confirm whether there were any victims among Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

