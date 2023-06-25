All Sections
Pregnant woman caught in Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast, two civilians injured

Sunday, 25 June 2023, 21:01
Pregnant woman caught in Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast, two civilians injured
The front in Kherson Oblast. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

In Kherson Oblast, a man was injured in Antonivka in the second of the two Russian attacks on the settlement over the day; another man was injured in Burhunets. A pregnant woman was also caught in a shelling and is currently being treated.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian army has once again attacked Antonivka. A 29-year-old man sustained injuries. He was provided with the necessary treatment.

Burhunka also came under [Russian] fire. A man was hospitalised with severe injuries.

A pregnant woman was also caught in this shelling. Doctors are currently treating the future mother to prevent a premature birth.

Today the Russians deployed aircraft to drop bombs on Kozatske and Vesele. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties."

Previously: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration earlier reported that a 21-year-old man was injured in a Russian attack on Antonivka on Sunday, 25 June.

