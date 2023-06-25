All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pregnant woman caught in Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast, two civilians injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 June 2023, 21:01
Pregnant woman caught in Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast, two civilians injured
The front in Kherson Oblast. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

In Kherson Oblast, a man was injured in Antonivka in the second of the two Russian attacks on the settlement over the day; another man was injured in Burhunets. A pregnant woman was also caught in a shelling and is currently being treated.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian army has once again attacked Antonivka. A 29-year-old man sustained injuries. He was provided with the necessary treatment.

Burhunka also came under [Russian] fire. A man was hospitalised with severe injuries.

Advertisement:

A pregnant woman was also caught in this shelling. Doctors are currently treating the future mother to prevent a premature birth.

Today the Russians deployed aircraft to drop bombs on Kozatske and Vesele. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties."

Previously: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration earlier reported that a 21-year-old man was injured in a Russian attack on Antonivka on Sunday, 25 June.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: