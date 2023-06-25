All Sections
Zelenskyy talks to Trudeau about Wagner Group and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 June 2023, 21:15
Zelenskyy talks to Trudeau about Wagner Group and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting in Kyiv on 10 June 2023. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, discussing the Wagner Group mutiny in Russia and the dangerous situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine.

Source: President Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I held the first in a series of important telephone conversations with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. I thanked him for his recent visit to Kyiv and Canada and all Canadians for their constant support for Ukraine.

I told him about the current situation on the battlefield and shared Ukrainian assessments of the attempted coup in Russia and the effect this situation will have on the course of hostilities.

I drew the Prime Minister’s attention to the dangerous situation the occupation forces have created at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The lack of a global response to Russia blowing up the dam at the Kakhovka HPP and to its attempt to blow up the dam at the Kryvyi Rih reservoir have enabled the occupation forces to prepare a terrorist attack [that might result in] a radiation leak at the ZNPP. Ukraine’s partners have to take a firm stand on this, especially during the NATO summit in Vilnius."

