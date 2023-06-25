Zelenskyy calls Biden to discuss latest events in Russia

During a telephone conversation on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden discussed, in particular, the course of hostilities in Ukraine and the latest events in Russia.

Quote: "I spoke with US President Joseph Biden. A positive and inspiring conversation.

We discussed the course of military operations and the processes that are taking place in Russia. The world must put pressure on Russia to restore international order."

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Yesterday's events exposed the weakness of Putin's regime."

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked Biden for his relentless support for Ukraine, especially for the Patriot systems.

"It is important to further increase Ukraine's ability to protect our sky. In this context, I also thanked [Biden] for the support of the fighter jet coalition," he said.

The presidents also discussed further expansion of defence cooperation with a focus on long-range weapons.

Zelenskyy and Biden also coordinated their positions before the Vilnius NATO summit, discussed continuing work on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

The White House website also reported on the conversation.

Quote from the White House: "President Biden spoke today with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine to discuss support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression. They discussed Ukraine’s ongoing counter-offensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unwavering U.S. support, including through continued security, economic, and humanitarian aid. The leaders also discussed recent events in Russia".

