Ukraine's Defence Minister talks with the US Secretary of Defence: Everything moving in right direction

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 June 2023, 22:50
Reznikov and Austin. Collage from Reznikov's Twitter

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defence, have discussed the counteroffensive of Ukraine and the attempted mutiny of the Wagner Group in Russia.

Source: Reznikov on Twitter

Quote: "We talked about the latest events in Russia. We agree that the Russian government is weak and that the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine is the best choice for the Kremlin. It would be better for Russia to solve its own problems.

We also discussed the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army and the next steps to strengthen our defence forces.

Everything is moving in the right direction. Ukraine will win."

