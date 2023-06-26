Ukrainian defenders kill 950 Russians and destroy 21 artillery systems

photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders killed another 950 occupiers and destroyed a Russian tank, 14 armoured combat vehicles and 21 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 26 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 225,580 (+950) military personnel

4,031 (+1) tanks

7,820 (+14) armoured fighting vehicles

4,055 (+21) artillery systems

624 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

385 (+0) air defence systems

314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

308 (+0) helicopters

3,482 (+10) tactical UAVs

1,259 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships and boats

6,751 (+16) vehicles and tankers

557 (+5) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being confirmed.

