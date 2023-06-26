Ukrainian defenders kill 950 Russians and destroy 21 artillery systems
Monday, 26 June 2023, 07:55
Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders killed another 950 occupiers and destroyed a Russian tank, 14 armoured combat vehicles and 21 artillery systems.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 26 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 225,580 (+950) military personnel
- 4,031 (+1) tanks
- 7,820 (+14) armoured fighting vehicles
- 4,055 (+21) artillery systems
- 624 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 385 (+0) air defence systems
- 314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 308 (+0) helicopters
- 3,482 (+10) tactical UAVs
- 1,259 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships and boats
- 6,751 (+16) vehicles and tankers
- 557 (+5) other vehicles and equipment
The data is being confirmed.
