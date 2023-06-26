All Sections
Russian MoD posts video of country's Defence Minister for first time since rebellion

Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 June 2023, 08:51
SHOIGU SURROUNDED BY RUSSIAN MILITARY LEADERS. SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO

The Russian Ministry of Defence has posted video footage of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu allegedly working at the forward command post of the Western Military District, marking Shoigu's first public appearance since the attempted coup in Russia.

Source: Russian MoD on Telegram

Quote: "Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the forward command post of one of the units of the Western Military District, working in the zone of the special military operation [as the Russian propaganda calls the war against Ukraine – ed.]."

Details: Shoigu reportedly listened to a report from the district’s commander, Yevgeny Nikiforov, and held a meeting with the district's command, during which he stressed the "high efficiency of detecting and destroying military equipment and enemy personnel in the tactical areas of the district's area of operation".

It is worth noting that neither the Russian Ministry of Defence nor Shoigu himself commented on the attempted coup by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), and the subsequent rumours regarding the possible dismissal of the Russian Defence Minister. There were also no comments on the Russian helicopters shot down during the rebellion.

Prigozhin's accusations that the Russian army had launched a missile attack on the mercenaries' rear camps were the reason for the so-called "March for Justice". Prigozhin demanded Shoigu's dismissal.

For reference: The Russian pro-war media and Telegram channels reported that between 13 and 20 people were killed during the Wagner Group’s rebellion.

The Russian Armed Forces also suffered losses in equipment. As the Vazhnyye Istorii (Important stories) news agency stated, these include three Mi-8 electronic warfare helicopters, one transport Mi-8, and two Ka-52 and Mi-35M attack helicopters, as well as an Il-22M command post aircraft and two KamAZ and Tiger armoured vehicles. The Wagner PMC lost two UAZs, one KamAZ and a VPK-Ural armoured vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Russian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports, citing estimates by the Dutch Oryx project, that Wagner Group forces shot down an Il-22M aircraft and six Russian army helicopters during the uprising.

Background:

