Russian MoD posts video of country's Defence Minister for first time since rebellion
The Russian Ministry of Defence has posted video footage of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu allegedly working at the forward command post of the Western Military District, marking Shoigu's first public appearance since the attempted coup in Russia.
Source: Russian MoD on Telegram
Quote: "Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the forward command post of one of the units of the Western Military District, working in the zone of the special military operation [as the Russian propaganda calls the war against Ukraine – ed.]."
Details: Shoigu reportedly listened to a report from the district’s commander, Yevgeny Nikiforov, and held a meeting with the district's command, during which he stressed the "high efficiency of detecting and destroying military equipment and enemy personnel in the tactical areas of the district's area of operation".
Російське Міноборони вперше від п'ятниці показало кадри з Шойгу на публіці, але жодних його коментарів щодо заколоту Пригожина чи щодо знищених "вагнерівцями" гелікоптерів не надало pic.twitter.com/0sE9qxNQlN— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 26, 2023
It is worth noting that neither the Russian Ministry of Defence nor Shoigu himself commented on the attempted coup by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), and the subsequent rumours regarding the possible dismissal of the Russian Defence Minister. There were also no comments on the Russian helicopters shot down during the rebellion.
Prigozhin's accusations that the Russian army had launched a missile attack on the mercenaries' rear camps were the reason for the so-called "March for Justice". Prigozhin demanded Shoigu's dismissal.
For reference: The Russian pro-war media and Telegram channels reported that between 13 and 20 people were killed during the Wagner Group’s rebellion.
The Russian Armed Forces also suffered losses in equipment. As the Vazhnyye Istorii (Important stories) news agency stated, these include three Mi-8 electronic warfare helicopters, one transport Mi-8, and two Ka-52 and Mi-35M attack helicopters, as well as an Il-22M command post aircraft and two KamAZ and Tiger armoured vehicles. The Wagner PMC lost two UAZs, one KamAZ and a VPK-Ural armoured vehicle.
Meanwhile, the Russian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports, citing estimates by the Dutch Oryx project, that Wagner Group forces shot down an Il-22M aircraft and six Russian army helicopters during the uprising.
Background:
- On the evening of 23 June, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagner mercenaries’ rear camps. He therefore deployed 25,000 of his mercenaries "to restore justice".
- Prigozhin claimed that his forces had taken control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, including the air base, and were heading "to Moscow" and that his soldiers had shot down three Russian helicopters. Wagner mercenaries also seized military facilities in the Russian city of Voronezh.
- In an emergency address on 24 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was "fighting for survival" and that attempts were being made to "organise a rebellion" in the country.
- The Russian presidential administration feared that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group fighters could be near Moscow, and that fighting would begin near Russia’s capital. Ukrainian intelligence had information that Putin had urgently left Moscow for his residence in Valdai. The convoy of Wagner fighters was spotted 400 km from Moscow.
- On the evening of Saturday, 24 June, after a conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries were turning their convoys around and going in the opposite direction, back to their field camps. Later, the Kremlin announced that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be closed and he would "go to Belarus".
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!