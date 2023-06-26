All Sections
Ukraine's Energoatom reports insignificant decrease in water level at Zaporizhzhia NPP cooling pond

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 26 June 2023, 09:31

A slight decrease in the water level in the cooling pond at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) occurred on the morning of 26 June, but the level is sufficient to meet the plant's needs.

Source: Press service of Energoatom, Ukraine's national nuclear energy company

Quote: "The situation remains stable and under control despite the Russian occupiers' blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam," the statement said.

Details: The water level at 08:00 on Monday was 16.58 metres, sufficient to meet the plant's needs.

The water level in the Thermal Power Plant canal, from which the ZNPP pond is recharged if necessary, is 11.15 metres.

Quote: "The water level in the canal has not been falling considerably lately, and its indicators no longer depend on the Kakhovka Reservoir," Energoatom added.

Details: Furthermore, as ZNPP units have been out of operation since September 2022, there has been no active water evaporation from the cooling pond since then.

Background: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not confirmed the mining of the ZNPP cooling pond but states that the plant is mined around the perimeter and in some places inside.

