Wagner rebellion in Russia shows Putin's big mistake in invading Ukraine – NATO Secretary General

The attempted rebellion by Wagner Group mercenaries in Russia demonstrates that Moscow made a strategic mistake by unleashing a war against Ukraine.

He also added that last weekend's events are an internal matter for Russia.

"The events that took place over the weekend are an internal Russian matter, and yet another demonstration of the big strategic mistake that President Putin made with his illegal annexation of Crimea and the war against Ukraine," the NATO Secretary General said.

Stoltenberg stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine against Russia's continued aggression.

An actual violent confrontation between the head of the Wagner Group and the official Russian leadership started unfolding in Russia on the evening of 23 June. Vladimir Putin spoke of civil war and coup in a special address.

On the evening of Saturday, 24 June, after a conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries were turning their convoys around and going in the opposite direction, back to their field camps. Later, the Kremlin announced that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be closed and he would "go to Belarus".

