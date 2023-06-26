All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces reclaim settlement of Rivnopil, Donetsk Oblast – Deputy Defence Minister

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 26 June 2023, 13:28
SCREENSHOT FROM THE DEEP STATE MAP

The Ukrainian military has regained control of the village of Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister on Telegram

Quote: "The defence forces have brought Rivnopil back under our control.

Background: On 22 June, the General Staff reported that Ukrainian defence forces had partially succeeded and were gaining ground in two areas, namely Rivnopil – Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast and Bilohorivka – Dibrova in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

