Ukrainian Defence Forces have partial success and are gaining foothold on two fronts – General Staff

Ukrainian Defence Forces have had partial success and are gaining a foothold on two fronts: Rivnopil – Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast and Bilohorivka – Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "We have had partial success on the Rivnopil – Staromaiorske front and are gaining a foothold on the lines reached, inflicting artillery fire damage on identified Russian targets, and carrying out counter-battery fire measures. Russia uses reserves and tries to regain its lost positions. At the same time, it is suffering heavy losses.

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian Defence Forces conducted offensive operations on the Bilohorivka – Dibrova front, had partial success and are gaining a foothold on the positions reached."

Details: The General Staff reports that the Defence Forces are continuing to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol, Berdiansk and Lyman fronts.

Staromayorske-Rivnopil, Donetsk Oblast

Bilohorivka-Dibrova, Lyman front

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!