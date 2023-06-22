Ukrainian Defence Forces have partial success and are gaining foothold on two fronts – General Staff

Ukrainian Defence Forces have had partial success and are gaining a foothold on two fronts: Rivnopil – Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast and Bilohorivka – Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "We have had partial success on the Rivnopil – Staromaiorske front and are gaining a foothold on the lines reached, inflicting artillery fire damage on identified Russian targets, and carrying out counter-battery fire measures. Russia uses reserves and tries to regain its lost positions. At the same time, it is suffering heavy losses.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian Defence Forces conducted offensive operations on the Bilohorivka – Dibrova front, had partial success and are gaining a foothold on the positions reached."

Details: The General Staff reports that the Defence Forces are continuing to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol, Berdiansk and Lyman fronts.

Staromayorske-Rivnopil, Donetsk Oblast

Bilohorivka-Dibrova, Lyman front

