Crimean Tatar flags raised in Kyiv and abroad

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 26 June 2023, 14:40
Crimean Tatar flags raised in Kyiv and abroad

The Crimean Tatar flag was raised in front of the Kyiv City State Administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and a number of other institutions on the Day of the Crimean Tatar Flag, which is marked on 26 June.

Source: Suspilne, Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko noted that 26 June is the Day of the Crimean Tatar Flag, a holiday also celebrated by Ukrainians. He said that the local authorities do their best to support the Crimean Tatars, and many of the internally displaced persons have settled in the Ukrainian capital.

 

Quote from Klitschko: "Our goal is to raise the Crimean Tatar flag together with the Ukrainian flag in Ukrainian Crimea in the nearest future," Klitschko said.

Quote from Chubarov, leader of the Crimean Tatar national movement in Ukraine and worldwide: "I have no doubt that we will celebrate the next Crimean Tatar flag holiday in Crimea. There are two sides to such holidays: the external one is pleasant and noticeable, but there is an internal one, which is the task of a state or a symbol of the people, like the Crimean Tatar flag."

Details: A resident of Rivne gave Refat Chubarov a painting of the Crimean Tatar flag during the commemoration at the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi said: "Today's ceremony is a signal to those who never ceased their struggle in Crimea. We stand with the Crimean Tatar people."

He added that such actions are also held near the Office of the Ombudsman and near the Tavriia National University (a Crimean university evacuated to Kyiv).

Commemorative events are also held abroad. Representatives of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities gather in many Ukrainian diplomatic institutions to hold such ceremonies. The occasions took place in some countries the day before, on Sunday, 25 June.

Quote from Chubarov: "This day is significant for me as, under the Russian occupation, our flag today unites all Crimean Tatars around the world. Both those who are descendants of Crimean Tatars who had to leave Crimea a hundred years ago due to Russia's imperial policy and those who are now scattered by the war."

Background: On 25 June, Russian security forces detained three Crimean Tatars in the Bilohirsk District of Crimea for joining a convoy with Crimean Tatar flags.

The Crimean Tatar flag was first adopted by the First Kurultai of the Crimean Tatars in 1917 and renewed by the Second Kurultai, held on June 26-30, 1991. The Day of the Crimean Tatar Flag has been celebrated in Ukraine since 2010.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



