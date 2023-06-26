Russians carry out offensives on four fronts – General Staff report

During the day, the Russians conducted offensive actions on the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out six strikes on the areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated. Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command post and 10 artillery units at firing positions.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched a missile and air strike on the territory of Ukraine. Two Kalibr cruise missiles and seven Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were destroyed by the air defence forces. The Russians also attacked from the north with four unmanned aerial vehicles of an unspecified type (probably attack drones) – all drones were destroyed.

In addition, they carried out 36 air strikes and fired 17 times from multiple-launch rocket systems over the last day.

The Russians continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Marinka fronts – over 35 combat clashes took place over the last day.

The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains unchanged. No signs of formation of offensive groups have been detected.

Combat training and coordination of the Russian Armed Forces units before their deployment to the areas of combat operations in Ukraine continue at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus.

The Russians maintained their military presence on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. They fired from mortar and artillery at the settlement of Hirsk in Chernihiv Oblast; Sorokyne, Koreniok, Stukalivka, Yunakivka, Loknia in Sumy Oblast, as well as Udy, Chervona Zoria, Odnorobivka, Veterynarne, Hoptivka, Strilecha, Pylna, Kozacha Lopan, Morokhovets, Lukiantsi, Izbytske, Pletenivka, Ohirtseve, Volokhivka, Budarky, Zemlianky, Chuhunivka and Odradne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Stelmakhivka. Krasne Pershne, Vasyltsivka, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Kyslivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast. Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Bohdanivka. They carried out airstrikes in the areas of Soledar and Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast. The areas of Vasiukivka, Markove, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka and Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast were hit by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Pervomaiske. They carried out airstrikes in the areas of Avdiivka and Sieverne. They shelled the settlements of Sukha Balka, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Vodiane, Karlivka, Nevelske, Oleksandropil, Valentynivka, Keramik, Stepove and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast with artillery.

On the Marinka front, the Russians conducted offensive actions in the area of Marinka, but were unsuccessful. They conducted an airstrike near Krasnohorivka. At the same time, they carried out artillery attacks in the areas of Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defence forces liberated the village of Rivnopil, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched airstrikes in the areas of Prechystivka, Blahodatne and Makarivka. They fired at Illinka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Storozheve, Yelyzavetivka, Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Makarivka, Novosilka, Novopil, Makarivka, Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are focusing their main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops. The Russians launched airstrikes in the areas of Levadne and Oleshky. They fired artillery at the settlements of Temyrivka, Novodarivka, Levadne, Olhivske, Malynivka, Zaporizhzhia, Chervone, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Piatykhatky, Lobkove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Dudchany, Olhivka, Respublikanets, Lvove, Tiahynka, Burhunka, Kachkarivka, Mykolaivka, Zmiivka, Antonivka, Naddniprianske, Molodizhne, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka, Kherson, Bilozerka, Berehove, Dniprovske, Romashkove, Charivne in Kherson Oblast and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

