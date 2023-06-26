All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force destroys 2 Kalibr missiles and 7 Shahed drones

Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 June 2023, 08:17
Ukrainian Air Force destroys 2 Kalibr missiles and 7 Shahed drones
INFOGRAPHIC: AIR FORCE OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE ON TELEGRAM

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down two out of three Kalibr cruise missiles, seven out of eight Shahed drones and all four unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type which the Russian invaders used on the night of 25-26 June to attack Ukraine.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "[The Russians – ed.] launched three Kalibr cruise missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea and eight Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

Air defence units from Air Command Pivden (South) destroyed two Kalibr cruise missiles and seven Shahed attack drones."

Details: Russian forces also attacked Ukraine from the north with four unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type (probably attack drones).

The Air Force emphasised that all these drones were destroyed in the area of responsibility of Air Command Tsentr (Centre).

