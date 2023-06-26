All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


The most valuable thing in Prigozhin's raid is Russian pilots getting killed – Ukrainian Air Force

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 26 June 2023, 19:18
The most valuable thing in Prigozhin's raid is Russian pilots getting killed – Ukrainian Air Force

A valuable bonus from the currently unsuccessful "rebellion" of the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is the destruction of Russian military aircraft and most importantly, their crews. 

Source: Spokesman of the Air Force, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, on Radio NV

Details: According to preliminary data, the Wagnerites destroyed two Mi-35 and Ka-52 attack helicopters, and several Mi-8 aircraft of various modifications, in particular, electronic warfare jammers (very valuable for the occupiers, Russian fighters attack with guided aerial bombs with its help, Ihnat explained) and an IL-22M aircraft. 

According to the spokesman of the Air Force, the Il-22M repeater has been hit by anti-aircraft missiles of the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces, but it was only damaged. Now its side was also destroyed. Aircraft of this kind work together with the A-50 radar aircraft (usually in the Azov and Black seas in the south of Ukraine), the spokesman explains. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "Its destruction is also good news for us; every unit of [destroyed – ed.] equipment, helicopters and aeroplanes is good news for Ukraine. 

This creates problems for the occupiers. Plus, don't forget the pilots. Pilots are the most valuable asset... Because you can't train a pilot that easily, it takes years."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: