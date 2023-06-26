The most valuable thing in Prigozhin's raid is Russian pilots getting killed – Ukrainian Air Force

A valuable bonus from the currently unsuccessful "rebellion" of the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is the destruction of Russian military aircraft and most importantly, their crews.

Source: Spokesman of the Air Force, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, on Radio NV

Details: According to preliminary data, the Wagnerites destroyed two Mi-35 and Ka-52 attack helicopters, and several Mi-8 aircraft of various modifications, in particular, electronic warfare jammers (very valuable for the occupiers, Russian fighters attack with guided aerial bombs with its help, Ihnat explained) and an IL-22M aircraft.

According to the spokesman of the Air Force, the Il-22M repeater has been hit by anti-aircraft missiles of the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces, but it was only damaged. Now its side was also destroyed. Aircraft of this kind work together with the A-50 radar aircraft (usually in the Azov and Black seas in the south of Ukraine), the spokesman explains.

Quote: "Its destruction is also good news for us; every unit of [destroyed – ed.] equipment, helicopters and aeroplanes is good news for Ukraine.

This creates problems for the occupiers. Plus, don't forget the pilots. Pilots are the most valuable asset... Because you can't train a pilot that easily, it takes years."

