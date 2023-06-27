All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: I was at the front, this is a happy day – there was progress on all fronts

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 27 June 2023, 00:58
Zelenskyy: I was at the front, this is a happy day – there was progress on all fronts
OLEKSANDR SYRSKYI AND VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO FROM ZELENSKYY'S TELEGRAM

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on 26 June, the Defence Forces had advanced on all fronts and that he was happy to thank the Ukrainian soldiers in person.

Source: Zelenskyy during a night video address recorded from a train

Quote: "Today - the front. Donetsk Oblast and Zaporizhzhia. Our warriors, our frontline positions and areas of active operations at the front. Today, our warriors have advanced in all directions, and this is a happy day. I wished the guys more days like this."

Details: Zelenskyy said that on 26 June he was with the Khortytsia [Operational Strategic Group - ed.] units, which heroically distinguished themselves in the battle for Bakhmut, then with the "very powerful and very accurate" marines, then with the Tavriia [Operational Strategic Group - ed.] units, on the southern front.

Advertisement:
 
Photo from Zelenskyy's Telegram 

He also added that he held meetings with Generals Vasyl Zubanych, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Yurii Sodol and Oleksandr Syrskyi, during which several operational decisions were made.

 

They also once again discussed the creation of a Marine Corps.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that he had had negotiations with partners, in particular with US President Joe Biden, primarily about the supply of weapons.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote: "It was a busy day with a lot of emotions... I was honoured to decorate our warriors, to thank them personally and to shake their hands. Thank you for all your words of support, guys! Thank you for your hugs, very warm ones, to everyone today. And thank you for your chevrons. I am extremely honoured, and I will comment on each chevron separately. All our warriors - from soldiers to sailors to generals - are doing a great job!" concluded the president.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
Donetsk region
Ukraine's Armed Forces tell how liberation of Rivnopol took place
Ukrainian forces advance 1-2 kilometres in country's east over weekend – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
Ukraine's defence forces gain up to 1 km on Bakhmut front over day
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: