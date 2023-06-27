All Sections
Zelenskyy: I was at the front, this is a happy day – there was progress on all fronts

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 27 June 2023, 00:58
Zelenskyy: I was at the front, this is a happy day – there was progress on all fronts
OLEKSANDR SYRSKYI AND VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO FROM ZELENSKYY'S TELEGRAM

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on 26 June, the Defence Forces had advanced on all fronts and that he was happy to thank the Ukrainian soldiers in person.

Source: Zelenskyy during a night video address recorded from a train

Quote: "Today - the front. Donetsk Oblast and Zaporizhzhia. Our warriors, our frontline positions and areas of active operations at the front. Today, our warriors have advanced in all directions, and this is a happy day. I wished the guys more days like this."

Details: Zelenskyy said that on 26 June he was with the Khortytsia [Operational Strategic Group - ed.] units, which heroically distinguished themselves in the battle for Bakhmut, then with the "very powerful and very accurate" marines, then with the Tavriia [Operational Strategic Group - ed.] units, on the southern front.

 
Photo from Zelenskyy's Telegram 

He also added that he held meetings with Generals Vasyl Zubanych, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Yurii Sodol and Oleksandr Syrskyi, during which several operational decisions were made.

 

They also once again discussed the creation of a Marine Corps.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that he had had negotiations with partners, in particular with US President Joe Biden, primarily about the supply of weapons.

Quote: "It was a busy day with a lot of emotions... I was honoured to decorate our warriors, to thank them personally and to shake their hands. Thank you for all your words of support, guys! Thank you for your hugs, very warm ones, to everyone today. And thank you for your chevrons. I am extremely honoured, and I will comment on each chevron separately. All our warriors - from soldiers to sailors to generals - are doing a great job!" concluded the president.

