US sees no signs that Russia is ready to blow up nuclear power plant or use nuclear weapons – Kirby

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 27 June 2023, 02:43
US sees no signs that Russia is ready to blow up nuclear power plant or use nuclear weapons – Kirby
ZAPORIZHZHIA NPP. PHOTO FROM ENERGOATOM'S TELEGRAM

The US currently does not currently consider the threat of Russian occupiers blowing up the Zaporizhzhia NPP as "imminent", despite Ukraine's latest reports of Russia's preparations for a terrorist attack.

Source: John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the White House National Security Council, during a briefing

Quote from Kirby: "I — not going to get into specific intelligence.  I would tell you that we’re watching this very closely.  We’ve seen that reporting.  We’re — we have, as you know, the ability near the plant to monitor radio activity, and we just haven’t seen any indication that that threat is imminent, but we’re watching it very, very closely."

Details: Asked about the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons, Kirby said that the US does not currently see that either.

Quote from Kirby: "I would just tell you, — I mean, Russia is a nuclear power — that we have been monitoring as best we can Russian strategic posture, their nuclear capabilities. That continues.

And we’ve seen no indication — outside of the blustery rhetoric, we’ve seen no indication that there is any intent to use nuclear weapons inside Ukraine."

Details: He also added that the USA "has done nothing — has seen nothing that would — that would compel [the US] to change [its] own strategic deterrent posture."

Background:

  • On 20 June, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that the threat of an explosion at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power plant is real, since the occupiers have additionally mined the cooler.
  • On 22 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was probably preparing to commit a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a radiation leak.
  • Later, Budanov said that the plan to blow up the ZNPP by Russians was fully developed and approved, and the threat has never been as great as it is now.
  • On 25 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians had developed and approved the scenario of a terrorist attack on the ZNPP, and the world's attention is "still insufficient."

