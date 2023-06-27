Ukraine's defenders destroy Russian air defence and kill more than 500 invaders

UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Over the past day, Ukrainian fighters killed about 590 Russian invaders and destroyed five tanks, 14 armoured fighting vehicles, 28 artillery systems, two multiple launcher rocket systems and one Russian air defence system.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the morning of 27 June

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 27 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 226,170 (+590) military personnel

4,036 (+5) tanks

7,834 (+14) armoured combat vehicles

4,083 (+28) artillery systems

626 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

386 (+1) air defence systems

314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

308 (+0) helicopters

3 492 (+10) tactical UAVs

1,261 (+2) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,772 (+21) vehicles and tankers

563 (+6) special vehicles

The information is being confirmed.

