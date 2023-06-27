All Sections
Prigozhin in Belarus is not necessarily a threat – German Defence Minister

European PravdaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 08:43

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has expressed caution in response to concerns in the Baltic States over the presence of Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in Belarus.

Source: German media outlet Bild, reported by European Pravda

Details: Pistorius was commenting on possible new threats to Lithuania, a NATO member state, in an interview with ZDF's Heute Journal.

Quote: "It depends on whether the reports are true or whether they are just rumours about where Prigozhin and his troops are actually located," the minister said in an interview during his visit to Lithuania.

Pistorius has added that even if the head of the Wagner group was in Belarus, "this would not necessarily mean a threat but, in turn, could have a completely different explanation".

Background: The day before, US President Joe Biden stressed that the United States and its closest allies were not involved in the Wagner group's insurrection, commenting publicly for the first time on Russian events this weekend.

At the same time, because of the rebellion in Russia, the Latvian authorities decided not to issue any visas to Russian citizens, including humanitarian ones.

