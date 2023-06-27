White House announces new conversation between Biden and Zelenskyy

After speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, US President Joe Biden plans to have another phone conversation with the Ukrainian leader soon.

Source: John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the White House National Security Council, at a briefing on 26 June

Details: Kirby has noted that Biden did not have another conversation with President Zelenskyy on Sunday.

Quote from Kirby: "But as you heard the President say, he does expect to be speaking again with President Zelenskyy very, very soon. And of course, we’ll read that out to you when it happens, as we always do."

Background: The previous conversation between Biden and Zelenskyy took place on 25 June. In it, the presidents discussed the counteroffensive and the attempted coup in Russia.

According to CNN’s sources, during the Wagner mutiny, allies at various levels warned Ukrainian officials against striking Russian territory during the mutiny.

