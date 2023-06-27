All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


White House announces new conversation between Biden and Zelenskyy

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 09:28

After speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, US President Joe Biden plans to have another phone conversation with the Ukrainian leader soon.

Source: John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the White House National Security Council, at a briefing on 26 June

Details: Kirby has noted that Biden did not have another conversation with President Zelenskyy on Sunday.

Quote from Kirby: "But as you heard the President say, he does expect to be speaking again with President Zelenskyy very, very soon.  And of course, we’ll read that out to you when it happens, as we always do."

Advertisement:

Background: The previous conversation between Biden and Zelenskyy took place on 25 June. In it, the presidents discussed the counteroffensive and the attempted coup in Russia.

According to CNN’s sources, during the Wagner mutiny, allies at various levels warned Ukrainian officials against striking Russian territory during the mutiny.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: