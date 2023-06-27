All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air Force reports launch of Russian cruise missiles

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 27 June 2023, 11:58
Air Force reports launch of Russian cruise missiles

The Air Force reported the launch of cruise missiles from Tu-22m3 aircraft

Source: Telegram channel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

Quote: Attention. Missiles launches!

Missiles are coming from Sumy Oblast. They are moving towards Poltava Oblast, in the direction of Kremenchuk."

Advertisement:

Details: At 11:40 (Kyiv time), Tu-22m3 aircraft were seen taking off from the Shaykovka airfield in Kaluga Oblast of Russia. Later, missile launches were reported. An air-raid warning was issued in a number of eastern, central and northern oblasts.

 

The all-clear was given by the Air Force at 12:07 (Kyiv time) in all regions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: