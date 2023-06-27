Air Force reports launch of Russian cruise missiles
Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 11:58
The Air Force reported the launch of cruise missiles from Tu-22m3 aircraft
Source: Telegram channel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: Attention. Missiles launches!
Missiles are coming from Sumy Oblast. They are moving towards Poltava Oblast, in the direction of Kremenchuk."
Details: At 11:40 (Kyiv time), Tu-22m3 aircraft were seen taking off from the Shaykovka airfield in Kaluga Oblast of Russia. Later, missile launches were reported. An air-raid warning was issued in a number of eastern, central and northern oblasts.
The all-clear was given by the Air Force at 12:07 (Kyiv time) in all regions.
