Air Force reports launch of Russian cruise missiles

The Air Force reported the launch of cruise missiles from Tu-22m3 aircraft

Source: Telegram channel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: Attention. Missiles launches!

Advertisement:

Missiles are coming from Sumy Oblast. They are moving towards Poltava Oblast, in the direction of Kremenchuk."

Details: At 11:40 (Kyiv time), Tu-22m3 aircraft were seen taking off from the Shaykovka airfield in Kaluga Oblast of Russia. Later, missile launches were reported. An air-raid warning was issued in a number of eastern, central and northern oblasts.

The all-clear was given by the Air Force at 12:07 (Kyiv time) in all regions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!