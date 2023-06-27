Lukashenko explains what he wants to get out of Wagner Group

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, expects that the Wagner Group commanders will share their experience and help the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus improve their skills.

Source: Belarusian informational agency BelTA citing Lukashenko at a meeting with the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin

Quote: "Now there is a lot of talk and chatter: ‘Wagner, Wagner, Wagner’. People do not understand that we also approach this pragmatically.

If their commanders come to us and help us... [by sharing their] experience. Look, they are on the front line – [they are the] assault troops. They will tell us what is important now. This is what Putin told me last time: counter-battery struggle is impossible without it. Drones. They went through it all.

They will tell us about the weapons: which worked well, and which did not. Tactics, and weapons, and how to attack, how to defend. It is priceless. This is what we need to take from the Wagner fighters.

There is no need to be afraid of them. We keep our ears sharp."

Background: Russian outlet Verstka ["Layout"] reported that camps for the placement of Wagner Group fighters are being built in Belarus after the agreement between the country's self-proclaimed leader Alexander Lukashenko and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group financier.

The State Border Service of Ukraine refuted this information. The State Security Service emphasised that intelligence is carefully monitoring the situation in Belarus, which is an accomplice of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.

