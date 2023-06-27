All Sections
VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 27 June 2023, 13:52
Border guards deny deployment of bases for Wagner fighters in Belarus

The State Border Service of Ukraine refutes the information about the start of construction of camps for the placement of Wagner Group fighters in Belarus.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.

Quote: "Regarding the information about possible construction of bases for Russian mercenaries on the territory of Belarus, at this time we do not observe such work being done.

At the same time, it cannot be ruled out. Intelligence, including the State Border Service, is actively monitoring the situation in Belarus."

Details: Also, according to Demchenko, Russian Wagner Private Military Company mercenaries have not been seen on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

According to the State Border Service of Ukraine, up to 2,000 Russian military personnel staying in Belarus engage in exercises and training on training grounds there.

At the same time, this front always remains tense because Belarus continues to support the aggressor.

Although the situation has not changed, the border guards do not observe any movement of Russian and Belarusian equipment or manpower near the border, and the Russian Federation does not have enough forces to carry out a second invasion in this direction, – the Defence Forces continue to strengthen the border line and strengthen the border with Belarus, remembering about the treachery of the Russians.

Quote: "We understand the treachery of the Russian Federation well, and the Republic of Belarus, which supports the aggressor state, too.

But whatever happens, Ukraine's task is to have a strong defence in this direction, as has been done and continues to be done: in terms of engineering, training, and cooperation of the elements of the Defence Forces, and constant monitoring of the situation on the territory of Belarus."

