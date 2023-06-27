All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Captain in the storm": Stoltenberg to remain NATO Secretary General for another year – Euractiv

European PravdaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 17:03
Captain in the storm: Stoltenberg to remain NATO Secretary General for another year – Euractiv

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is likely to serve another year in office, despite his repeatedly expressed desire to hand over the leadership to another person.

Source: Euractiv, citing four NATO countries’ diplomats, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg, who has been NATO Secretary General since October 2014, was expected to resign this autumn, but instead, he may stay on for another year. The decision could be made as early as Wednesday, 28 June.

Advertisement:

None of Stoltenberg's potential successors, such as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace or Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, have so far been able to secure the support of 31 NATO member states.

NATO diplomats note that Stoltenberg has proven his leadership in times of crisis. "It is not safe to change the captain during a storm," one of the Alliance's senior officials told Euractiv.

The sources point out that the continuation of the NATO Secretary General's term will bring more time to focus on short- and long-term support for Ukraine instead of engaging in internal discussions.

Since Stoltenberg's successor is expected to be appointed in the middle of next year, their candidacy will likely be discussed together with appointments to key positions in the European Union after the European Parliament elections.

Some Allies, however, have concerns that Stoltenberg's lengthy tenure could be seen "as a huge deficit of democracy" in the Alliance.

Background: Earlier, media reported that NATO allies were inclined to extend the current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s term due to challenges in electing a possible successor.

DN news agency noted that US President Joe Biden allegedly persuaded Jens Stoltenberg to stay as NATO Secretary General during his last trip to Washington.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: