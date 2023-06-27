Lukashenko claims Prigozhin is already in Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, claims that Yevgeniy Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), has arrived in Belarus.

Source: Lukashenko at the ceremony of awarding top military officers with shoulder straps, as reported by Belarusian media outlet BELTA.

Quote: "Yes, indeed, he [Prigozhin – ed.] is in Belarus today. As I promised, if you want to find temporary refuge, we will help you. Of course, at their [Wagner Group’s – ed.] expense."

Details: Lukashenko claimed that Prigozhin had received security guarantees.

He added that Viktor Khrenin, the Minister of Defence of Belarus, expressed his willingness to integrate the Wagner PMC into the Belarusian army. "I agree. Talk to them," Lukashenko said to Khrenin.

Background:

