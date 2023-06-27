Lukashenko claims Prigozhin is already in Belarus
Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, claims that Yevgeniy Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), has arrived in Belarus.
Source: Lukashenko at the ceremony of awarding top military officers with shoulder straps, as reported by Belarusian media outlet BELTA.
Quote: "Yes, indeed, he [Prigozhin – ed.] is in Belarus today. As I promised, if you want to find temporary refuge, we will help you. Of course, at their [Wagner Group’s – ed.] expense."
Details: Lukashenko claimed that Prigozhin had received security guarantees.
He added that Viktor Khrenin, the Minister of Defence of Belarus, expressed his willingness to integrate the Wagner PMC into the Belarusian army. "I agree. Talk to them," Lukashenko said to Khrenin.
Background:
- On the evening of 23 June, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagner mercenaries’ rear camps. He therefore deployed 25,000 of his mercenaries "to restore justice".
- Prigozhin claimed that his forces had taken control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, including the air base, and were heading "to Moscow" and that his soldiers had shot down three Russian helicopters. Wagner mercenaries also seized military facilities in the Russian city of Voronezh.
- In an emergency address on 24 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was "fighting for survival" and that attempts were being made to "organise a rebellion" in the country.
- On Saturday evening, after a conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries were turning their convoys around and going back to set up field camps. Later, it was reported that the criminal case against Prigozhin is to be closed and he will "go to Belarus".
- Russian pro-war media and Telegram channels are claiming that Wagner mercenaries have shot down the Il-22M aircraft (control point) and six helicopters of the Russian army, and 13 to 20 people died as a result of the mutiny by Wagner Group fighters. In addition to this, 19 houses and roads have been damaged as a result of the march of Prigozhin’s troops.
