All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US Congress calls upon Biden to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions

European PravdaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 18:06

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers have sent a letter to US President Joe Biden’s Administration, calling upon it to approve the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine so that Russian defence lines can be breached more effectively.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Foreign Policy

In the letter sent to Biden on Friday, Congress members Joe Wilson, Steve Cohen and Victoria Spartz called upon the White House to send so-called dual-purpose improved cluster munitions (DPICMs) to Ukraine in order to help it conduct the counteroffensive.

"Transferring DPICMs to Ukraine presents an opportunity to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a powerful capability to use against the Russian army and mercenary forces. Let us use this untapped, vast arsenal in service of Ukrainian victory, and reclaiming Europe’s peace," the lawmakers state.

Advertisement:

They also point out that cluster munitions were developed in the US during the Cold War "to counter Russia’s numerical and material superiority".

"And now they can be put to their intended use in Ukraine’s defense - and Ukraine’s defense of Europe, and ultimately, US national security," the Congress members add.

Cluster munitions usually launch a large quantity of small elements, which can injure and kill the civilian population. These projectiles are also characterised by a high percentage of non-detonation, rendering them dangerous for many more years after an armed conflict is over.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Over 120 countries adopted a convention banning the manufacturing, use and storage of cluster munitions in 2008. The US, Russia and Ukraine declined to sign up to it.

Back in late 2022, the media reported that Türkiye had started supplying Ukraine with US-made cluster munitions after months of requests from Kyiv to the Biden administration to provide these munitions. The Ukrainian side denied this.

Earlier, it was also reported that the Biden administration is considering Ukraine’s request for cluster munitions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: