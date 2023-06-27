US Congress calls upon Biden to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers have sent a letter to US President Joe Biden’s Administration, calling upon it to approve the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine so that Russian defence lines can be breached more effectively.

In the letter sent to Biden on Friday, Congress members Joe Wilson, Steve Cohen and Victoria Spartz called upon the White House to send so-called dual-purpose improved cluster munitions (DPICMs) to Ukraine in order to help it conduct the counteroffensive.

"Transferring DPICMs to Ukraine presents an opportunity to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a powerful capability to use against the Russian army and mercenary forces. Let us use this untapped, vast arsenal in service of Ukrainian victory, and reclaiming Europe’s peace," the lawmakers state.

They also point out that cluster munitions were developed in the US during the Cold War "to counter Russia’s numerical and material superiority".

"And now they can be put to their intended use in Ukraine’s defense - and Ukraine’s defense of Europe, and ultimately, US national security," the Congress members add.

Cluster munitions usually launch a large quantity of small elements, which can injure and kill the civilian population. These projectiles are also characterised by a high percentage of non-detonation, rendering them dangerous for many more years after an armed conflict is over.

Over 120 countries adopted a convention banning the manufacturing, use and storage of cluster munitions in 2008. The US, Russia and Ukraine declined to sign up to it.

Back in late 2022, the media reported that Türkiye had started supplying Ukraine with US-made cluster munitions after months of requests from Kyiv to the Biden administration to provide these munitions. The Ukrainian side denied this.

Earlier, it was also reported that the Biden administration is considering Ukraine’s request for cluster munitions.

