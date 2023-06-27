All Sections
Ukraine advances in Donbas taking into account Wagner PMC coup – Deputy Defence Minister

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 27 June 2023, 18:47
Photo: Joint Forces Operation Staff

While planning their offensive actions in Ukraine's east, the Ukrainian troops took into account the confrontation between the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) and the Russian authorities.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: She reported that the offensive actions on the Bakhmut front have been ongoing for four days. The Ukrainian forces advance on the flanks every day gradually but with confidence without entering the city of Bakhmut itself.

Maliar explained that the counter-offensive operation on this front has a peculiarity, which makes the liberation process more difficult. The area around the city of Bakhmut and its outskirts has a developed system of engineer fortifications and a sophisticated network of strong points. All this was prepared by the Ukrainian military and local authorities for the defence earlier, but at the moment these fortifications and strong points are occupied by the Russians. Therefore, liberating these territories requires more effort and patience.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



