Zaluzhnyi: We are tracking Russians in north, ready to fight back

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Serhii Shaptala, Chief of the General Staff, have inspected the command posts of Operational Command Pivnich (North) troops.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Details: Zaluzhnyi said that on Ukraine’s northern borders, the Russians continue with their systematic artillery shelling of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts and use of sabotage reconnaissance groups.

Quote: "Our military remains vigilant, conducts reconnaissance, and is constantly working on improving its defence capabilities.

We are tracking the enemy in the North and are ready to put up serious resistance."

