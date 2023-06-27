Lukashenko orders that government develop "algorithm for use" of Russian nuclear weapons

On Tuesday, 27 June, self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko instructed high-ranking officials to develop an "algorithm for the use" of nuclear weapons deployed by Russia.

Source: Belarusian regime-aligned news agency BELTA citing Lukashenko, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The self-proclaimed president of Belarus assigned the task of developing an algorithm for the use of nuclear weapons to Viktor Khrenin, Belarusian Minister of Defence; Viktor Gulevich, Chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces; and Ivan Tertel, Chairman of the Belarusian State Security Committee.

Quote: "No one has ever fought with a nuclear state. And now about the main task. Gulevich is right here. He, the minister and the chairman of the State Security Committee have been assigned the task of determining the algorithm for using these weapons," Lukashenko said.

"It should be based on the fact that we need to use it in a tough moment, if someone attacks us. And therefore, they will attack, as Russia has already started saying, the Union State," he added.

More details: Both Russian and Belarusian officials have repeatedly emphasised that Belarus will not have the opportunity to control the nuclear weapons deployed on its territory; Russia will be the one to retain control.

Therefore, it is not clear what exactly Lukashenko meant by the words "algorithm for the use".

Background: On 25 May, the defence ministers of Russia and Belarus signed documents on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.

On the same day, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Russia's nuclear weapons had begun to be transferred to Belarus.

